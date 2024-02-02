Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Returning to Canada for Invictus Games Celebration

In 2017, the event was held in Toronto, Ontario, and it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first public outing.

"There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family," Harry said at the 2022 games. "The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that."

"Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the U.S.,” he continued, referring to his eldest child, Prince Archie.