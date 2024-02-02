Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Returning to Canada for Invictus Games Celebration
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations. The duo will be in the country for three days and will spend time with participating nations and visit the Winter Training Camp.
In 2017, the event was held in Toronto, Ontario, and it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first public outing.
"There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family," Harry said at the 2022 games. "The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that."
"Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the U.S.,” he continued, referring to his eldest child, Prince Archie.
Meghan lived in Ontario for years before marrying Harry, and the duo initially moved to Vancouver Island. They later announced they hoped to spend time in the region before heading to the West Coast.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the Sussexes said in their 2020 announcement.
"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they added.
After leaving Canada, the parents stayed at Tyler Perry's California mansion while they looked for a permanent residence.
“‘Everybody thought Oprah [Winfrey] introduced us, but Oprah didn’t even know that I reached out to them,” Perry told Kelly Ripa the "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast.
“I sent them a note… and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist and we just had a great conversation,” he admitted.
After Perry loaned his estate to the Sussexes, they asked him to become the godfather to their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
“It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them," he shared.
The billionaire went on to share that the duo "hid out at my house for a long time."
The Sussexes' trip was reported by People.