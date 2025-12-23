or
Ex-Prince Andrew Asked Ghislaine Maxwell to Find Him 'Some New Inappropriate Friends,' Bombshell Email Reveals

A leaked email shows the former Prince Andrew chatting with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Dec. 23 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly looking for some new pals in a leaked email he sent to Ghislaine Maxwell.

The bombshell message, which was sent in 2001, showed the former Prince Andrew, 65, chatting with the convicted socialite, 63, about his summer at the Firm's Scotland home, Balmoral Castle.

The Bombshell Email Was Written in 2001

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in prison for s-- abuse charges.

“I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family,” the note read. “Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day. The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time! How’s LA?"

"Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?” he continued. “Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall. Any ideas gratefully received!”

An undated photo shows Andrew lying across the laps of several women.

Maxwell is currently sitting in prison for being dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein's madam and helping him procure young girls for s-- trafficking.

She met Andrew through Epstein in the late 1990s, and the three became fast friends.

Andrew hosted Maxwell and Epstein occasionally at the late Queen Elizabeth II's homes, such as Sandringham Estate. In a photo from the Epstein files that the government recently released, Andrew, wearing a tuxedo, can be seen lying across the laps of several women while Maxwell stands in the background smiling widely.

Prince Andrew

Andrew's Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Was Also Spotted in the Epstein Files

One photo from the Epstein files features Sarah Ferguson.

The snapshot was apparently taken at The Firm's winter home in Norfolk, but the women's faces are redacted.

Another photo featured the financier, Maxwell and Andrew sitting in the royal box at an annual Royal Ascot event.

The former royal's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was also caught in the crossfire for her association with Epstein. In the latest drop of images from Epstein's estate released by the Department of Justice on December 19, the ex-Duchess of York, 66, was spotted in several of them.

An image from the files also shows the ex-Duchess of York smiling with a young woman.

One undated photo had Ferguson sitting on a couch while talking to a lady, whose face is obscured. The woman wrote down notes on a pad as Ferguson spoke.

Another snap showed the children's book author smiling with a woman on the street.

Other A-list figures featured in the DOJ's latest image publication include Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Diana Ross, Mick Jagger, and Michael Jackson.

