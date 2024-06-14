OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Family Reunion? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Start Living Part-Time in the U.K., Claims Former Royal Butler

prince harry meghan markle may start living part time uk
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 14 2024, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready to have dual residency?

In a new interview, former royal butler Grant Harrold commented on the buzz that the Duke of Sussex is looking for a home in the U.K., which Harrold believes is a sign that a reconciliation with the royal family could be in the works.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may start living part-time in the U.K.

"If Harry does buy a place in the U.K., he and Meghan will live here for part of they year and part of the year in the States, that was the original idea," Harrold explained to a news outlet, referring to the plan the couple reportedly made when they married in 2018.

"I would assume that this would mean Meghan would also be coming to the U.K. and you’d see them spending so many months of the year here," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega

The couple currently resides in California.

Article continues below advertisement

The ex-royal staffer admitted he doesn't see the Suits alum, 42, wanting to live in the U.K. "permanently," spilling, "I think that was the whole idea of why they went out to the States in the first place."

"I can believe that Harry would like to be back here, he loves the U.K.," Harrold continued. "He had an amazing upbringing here, he loved living here and I remember that."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega

The Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the Spare author, 39, is allegedly looking for a new residence in England after he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year.

The news comes amid his father King Charles' battle with cancer, which was revealed to the public in February.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle may living part time uk
Source: mega

Charles and Harry still aren't on great terms.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Harry visited his dad, 75, after the news, he spent just 24 hours in the U.K. before flying back to America. However, experts believe there's still a chance the two could reconcile despite their broken bond.

"The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception. It will take its time," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared with The Sun. "But clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile. I think there's a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

A good sign came earlier this month, as the monarch sent a gift for granddaughter Lilibet for her 3rd birthday.

The New York Post talked to Harrold about the Sussexes possibly living in both the U.K. and America.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.