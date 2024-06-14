Family Reunion? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Start Living Part-Time in the U.K., Claims Former Royal Butler
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready to have dual residency?
In a new interview, former royal butler Grant Harrold commented on the buzz that the Duke of Sussex is looking for a home in the U.K., which Harrold believes is a sign that a reconciliation with the royal family could be in the works.
"If Harry does buy a place in the U.K., he and Meghan will live here for part of they year and part of the year in the States, that was the original idea," Harrold explained to a news outlet, referring to the plan the couple reportedly made when they married in 2018.
"I would assume that this would mean Meghan would also be coming to the U.K. and you’d see them spending so many months of the year here," he added.
The ex-royal staffer admitted he doesn't see the Suits alum, 42, wanting to live in the U.K. "permanently," spilling, "I think that was the whole idea of why they went out to the States in the first place."
"I can believe that Harry would like to be back here, he loves the U.K.," Harrold continued. "He had an amazing upbringing here, he loved living here and I remember that."
As OK! reported, the Spare author, 39, is allegedly looking for a new residence in England after he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year.
The news comes amid his father King Charles' battle with cancer, which was revealed to the public in February.
Though Harry visited his dad, 75, after the news, he spent just 24 hours in the U.K. before flying back to America. However, experts believe there's still a chance the two could reconcile despite their broken bond.
"The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception. It will take its time," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared with The Sun. "But clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile. I think there's a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children."
A good sign came earlier this month, as the monarch sent a gift for granddaughter Lilibet for her 3rd birthday.
The New York Post talked to Harrold about the Sussexes possibly living in both the U.K. and America.