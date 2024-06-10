King Charles Is 'Absolutely Committed' to Building a Relationship With Prince Harry's Children Despite Kicking the Sussexes Out of Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California, but the youngsters are growing up without their paternal grandfather, King Charles.
According to an insider, His Majesty wants to be a part of the little ones' lives despite his decision to kick their parents out of Frogmore Cottage.
“The king is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "He values family above everything and whatever the course of his relationship with his son, he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call."
Harry and Charles' relationship was greatly impacted by "Megxit" and Spare, and the duo failed to reunite while the Duke of Sussex was in London for an Invictus Games celebration.
In Omid Scobie's book Endgame, the biographer claimed the Duke of Sussex implied that moving out of his royal home would impact Charles' ties to Archie and Lilibet.
“Don’t you want to see your grandchildren again?” Scobie wrote.
According to the editor, Charles' decision was “a cheap shot from a wounded father bound by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion.” Scobie later noted that Frogmore Cottage was the “only true safe option when visiting the United Kingdom."
In Harry's 2023 witness statement, he revealed that he doesn't want to bring his household to London without personnel.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his security lawsuit.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
Since the Sussexes can't stay at Frogmore Cottage, Harry won't have access to the level of protection he wants for his brood.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
In the Sussexes' 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the duo alluded to leaving the U.K. due to their concerns about Archie's lack of bodyguards.
"My biggest concern was history repeating itself and I’ve said that before on numerous occasions, very publicly," Harry told the talk show host. "And what I was seeing was history repeating itself."
"But more, perhaps. Or far more dangerous because then you add race in and you add social media in. And when I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my . . . my mother," he said in reference to Princess Diana's fatal car accident, which occurred while she was trying to drive away from the paparazzi in Paris, France.
