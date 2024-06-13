Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Face Devastating 'Blow' If They Lose Their Partnership With Netflix After Spotify Fiasco
Spotify pulled the plug on their partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but will Netflix continue to support the couple's creative ideas after a rocky year in Hollywood?
"It's very likely to be a repeat of the problem with the couple's Spotify contract which came to an abrupt end in 2023 after Harry and Meghan failed, according to a Spotify spokesperson, to meet 'productivity benchmarks,'" Tom Quinn told an outlet.
Before joining the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex worked as an actress, which is something she wants to pursue, Quinn believes.
"It's always been Meghan's dream to build a hugely successful commercial enterprise and she is still convinced even after the Spotify debacle that she has the drive and talent to make this happen," Quinn added. "The loss of the Netflix contract would be a major blow and one from which it would be all but impossible to recover."
"The last thing Meghan wants is the humiliation of trying to set up a deal with a much smaller company — the way things are going even that might not be a possibility," he added. "Harry and Meghan are on the brink of losing their multi-million-dollar Netflix contract for the simple reason that Netflix expected a great deal more from the couple."
Despite the ongoing rumors about their ties to Netflix, the company clarified that they are continuing to work with the duo.
“We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” they told the outlet. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”
OK! previously reported Lord Kulveer Ranger speculated that the Sussexes don't know what to produce without discussing their ties to the royal family.
"They're really struggling to get the content. It's all about content. If you want people listening to your podcast and the clicks, you’ve got to have something to say," Ranger told GB News.
“Is the point here that unless they're b----ing about the royal family, there's no way they can monetize?" Andrew Pierce asked.
The streaming giant revealed Harry will release a show about polo and Meghan is working on a cooking series, but Lady Victoria Hervey predicted the Duke of Sussex's upcoming show will be another business failure.
"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.
"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."
