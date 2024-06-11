'Workaholic' King Charles Refuses to 'Slow Down' While Battling Cancer: He's 'Aware That Time Is Ticking'
King Charles isn't letting cancer stop him from enjoying his reign, as the monarch continues to juggle attending royal engagements, meetings and getting treatment.
According to Queen Camilla, Charles is "doing fine, except he won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told."
Royal experts believe His Majesty wants to enjoy his time as sovereign after waiting most of his life to ascend to the position.
"Given he had the longest wait in history as heir to the throne, given his age, as well as his current health crisis, he is poignantly aware that time is ticking," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
"He has been preparing for this role his entire life, being in line for the throne for 70 years," Fordwich added. "After waiting for so long, he has thrown himself into the job. He wants to make his mark. So all that downtime away from his people makes him anxious and agitated."
In April, Charles returned to forward-facing duties as the patron of Cancer Research U.K.
"Every single one of the projects he has undertaken is designed to make a real mark," Fordwich continued. "They are not just honorary where he shows up once in a while. He has devoted his life to having an impact. Hence, the downtime required by his doctors is not in the slightest welcome. His reaction is admirable."
"The last thing that the nation wants is a lazy monarch," Fordwich noted.
In Spare, Prince Harry hinted at his father being an overachiever — and his approach to life hasn't changed since his diagnosis.
"He’s a workaholic who skips lunch," Richard Fitzwilliams stated. "His doctors will control a good deal of his itinerary as it has to be announced in advance, but he is clearly recovering judging by the number of engagements he is undertaking and the energy he has shown during them."
"The late Queen Elizabeth II said, ‘I must be seen to be believed,’ and as monarch, he knows it’s his duty to be seen. That is one of the factors driving him," Fitzwilliams said.
OK! previously reported the palace confirmed Charles could return to his role based on his doctor's approval.
“His Majesty is not yet clear of cancer and is still undergoing treatment, but his medical team are ‘pleased with the progress made so far’ and ‘remain positive’ about his recovery,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on Friday, April 26.
Commentator Tina Brown claimed Charles' condition is forcing Prince William and Kate Middleton to think about their future.
“The almost simultaneous news of Charles’ cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye,” Brown wrote in an essay.
“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” she added.
