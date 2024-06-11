'Workaholic' King Charles Refuses to 'Slow Down' While Battling Cancer: He's 'Aware That Time Is Ticking'

Royal experts believe His Majesty wants to enjoy his time as sovereign after waiting most of his life to ascend to the position.

"Given he had the longest wait in history as heir to the throne, given his age, as well as his current health crisis, he is poignantly aware that time is ticking," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.

"He has been preparing for this role his entire life, being in line for the throne for 70 years," Fordwich added. "After waiting for so long, he has thrown himself into the job. He wants to make his mark. So all that downtime away from his people makes him anxious and agitated."