Prince Harry Compares 'Physical Harassment' Late Princess Diana Endured To 'Online' Abuse Meghan Markle Now Suffers: 'It Is The Hunter Versus The Prey'

Between being the outcasts in the royal family and the women who Prince Harry loves the most in his life, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle have a lot in common.

During the second episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released in part on Thursday, December 8, Harry compares the abuse both his mom and wife have endured at the hands of the paparazzi and public.