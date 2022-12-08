Prince Harry Understands People Won't 'Agree' With Him For Leaving Royal Life Behind: 'I Had To Protect My Family'
Though it's been almost three years since Prince Harry decided to uproot his life to the U.S., the royal, 38, is still standing by his decision.
"I accept that there will people around the world who will disagree with what I have done and how I have done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mom. I didn’t want history to repeat itself," Harry said in the first episode of Netflix's new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which debuted on Thursday, December 8.
The dad-of-two continued to discuss how the passing of his mother, Princess Diana, affected him forever.
"When my mom died, we had two hats to wear – one was two grieving sons, wanting to cry, grieving because we were losing our mom and the other was go out there, shake people’s hands. The expectation to see us out and about was really hard on us. Everything was happening in the U.K. was so intense. I was trying to balance the whole experience of being a young boy who was trying to deal with the loss of his mom without much support or help or guidance. It didn’t seem right, it didn’t seem fair," he insisted.
Later on, Harry compared his mother to the late princess, who died in a car crash in 1997.
"So much of what Meghan is and how she is is so similar to my mom," he said. "She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her."
Before the world found out about their romance, Harry was nervous that Meghan would be so overwhelmed.
"I saw the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution. I remember thinking, 'How can I find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all of the baggage that comes being with me?' Every relationship that I had within a matter of weeks or months was splattered all over the newspapers and that person’s family and the rest of their lives turned upside down, so after one or two girlfriends, the third and fourth, I was like, 'Hang on a second, I don’t know if I want this,'" he said.
"When I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media – the same media that had driven away other people. I knew the only way this could possibly work was by keeping it quiet as long as possible," he added.
