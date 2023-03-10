Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Prioritizing 'Date Nights' To Show That 'They’re Not Rattled' By Their Eviction
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having date nights to “let off steam” amid drama with the royal family.
On Tuesday, February 28, the Sussexes spent time at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles — an exclusive members-only club.
“They’ve been trying to find time for more of these types of date nights, which isn’t easy given their intense schedules as well as raising the kids. But this was something they freed themselves up for and the word is that it was important to send a message that they’re not rattled or letting this Frogmore situation get to them,” said a source, referring to recently being evicted from their U.K. home.
“They let their hair down in a fun environment and had a blast, it was a much-needed outing to let off steam and get back to enjoying themselves again,” the insider added.
The San Vicente Bungalows' website advertised a strict privacy policy, saying, “Posting images of the club on social media or discussing anything that members and their guests witness during their visit is strictly forbidden.”
As OK! previously reported, on January 10, Harry released his memoir, Spare. The book included scathing comments about the royal family and described the trauma the prince endured from his brood, as they were later kicked out of their abode.
A rep of the couple said, "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."
Since the drama has unfolded, the pair have been spending time together as a family.
As OK! reported on March 8, the Duke and Duchess christened their baby girl, Lilibet, last week.
“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a rep revealed.
But Harry’s family snubbed their invites to the momentous occasion — King Charles III, 74, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, were all asked to attend but declined.
The christening was the first time that the Sussex’s children were addressed by their official titles, Princess Lilibet Diana and Prince Archie Harrison.
"The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch," said a royal spokesperson.
"This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace," the insider added.
