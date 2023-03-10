Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Prioritizing 'Date Nights' To Show That 'They’re Not Rattled' By Their Eviction 

“They’ve been trying to find time for more of these types of date nights, which isn’t easy given their intense schedules as well as raising the kids. But this was something they freed themselves up for and the word is that it was important to send a message that they’re not rattled or letting this Frogmore situation get to them,” said a source, referring to recently being evicted from their U.K. home.

“They let their hair down in a fun environment and had a blast, it was a much-needed outing to let off steam and get back to enjoying themselves again,” the insider added.