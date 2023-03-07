Royal Family 'Relieved & Thankful' Prince Harry's Live Interview Didn't 'Directly Attack' Them, Claims Author
On Saturday, March 4, Prince Harry and Dr. Gabor Maté sat down in front of audience to discuss the dad-of-two's mental health and past trauma, with the latter unofficially diagnosing him with ADD, depression and PTSD.
And despite the tough topics, expert and author Richard Fitzwilliams told a publication the royal family wasn't upset by the candid sit-down.
"Things are bad, there is a serious rift," he told an outlet when asked about a possible reconciliation between Harry and his brood. "The best that can be said is that this didn't make things worse."
"There was no direct attack on the monarch and there was also, although it was all in the background — the past he was escaping from — there was no direct attack at all on any member of the royal family," Fitzwilliams continued. "I think there will be a lot of relief and thanks."
While Fitzwilliams claimed the docile nature of their conversation was due to Dr. Matè not asking "difficult questions," the Duke of Sussex still talked openly about everything from his childhood to current day.
"I felt slightly different to the rest of my family," he spilled. "I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me."
They also discussed his memoir, which the doctor read to give his diagnosis.
"I definitely don't see myself as a victim. To be able to share the things of my life that I think is important feels good — to me it feels like an act of service," Harry said of why he wrote a book. "If we can encourage other people to be vulnerable themselves and be vulnerable to their family the world will be a better place."
The tame interview may have been what led to Harry and Meghan Markle receiving an official invite to King Charles' coronation in May, though the pair have yet to reveal whether they'll attend.
Daily Mail spoke to Fitzwilliams.