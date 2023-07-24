Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rebuffed 88-Year-Old Military Veteran's 'Neighborly' Gesture After Megxit: Report

A neighbor accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security team of rejecting a heartfelt gift he planned for them after they moved to their Montecito digs back in 2020.

In an excerpt of his memoir, Get Off Your Street, 88-year-old navy veteran Frank McGinty revealed that once he learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had surprisingly taken up residence just a "tiara's toss or two" from his own home, he'd decided to be "neighborly" and bring them several homemade films about the unique history of the area.