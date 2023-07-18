Bombshell Report: Harry & Meghan 'Trial Separation' Caused by 'Nasty Fights' Humiliation and Failure
Did the pressure finally get to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
According to a palace insider, months of backlash, business failures and clashing lifestyles have caused the parents-of-two to take a "trial separation" four years into their marriage.
While the actress is staying put in their Montecito, Calif., home, the Duke of Sussex is heading to Africa, where he's set to film a documentary for Netflix.
"He needs to go find himself," a source spilled to a publication. "A trial separation may be the only way they can resolve their differences and go forward stronger than ever."
While Harry, 38, tries to rejuvenate himself overseas, the insider said the former actress, 41, is looking to revamp her image and dive back into the world of Hollywood so she can "establish her own brand and make millions — without him!" claimed royal expert Daniela Elser.
It's the mom-of-two's affinity for fame and fortune that had the two grow apart, and even though "they're in love and Harry supports" his wife, "their marriage may become a casualty" due to their different life goals.
Needless to say, the "ugly" strife between the couple and the monarchy has also taken a toll on their romance, especially as they continue to keep their distance from the U.K.-based brood, with Meghan opting to skip King Charles' June coronation while Harry flew out solo.
"Their marriage and public image have been adversely impacted by nasty fights with his family and the ongoing feud with their family," added the palace insider.
Royal biographer Angela Levin predicted they may separate "slowly," but she believes things will end "badly."
"She's a careful plotter," Levin shared of the Suits alum. "She's making sure he's in a hopeless situation so she can get the children. He's completely isolated from his family and friends."
While the pair was enduring trouble for quite some time, an insider claimed Spotify canceling Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast was "a game-changer."
"The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle. That stress coupled with their emotional issues has likely made life a living hell and pushed them to this separation," the insider explained, noting each of their mental health struggles. "Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on — together or apart."
The National Enquirer spoke to the sources regarding Harry and Meghan's "trial separation."