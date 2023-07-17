Meghan Markle Flies Solo to Farmers Market as Career and Rumored Marital Troubles Mount
Meghan Markle enjoyed some alone time last week as her career in Hollywood appears to crash and burn before her eyes.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen on Friday, July 14, checking out a local Farmers Market in Montecito, Calif., where she and Prince Harry reside with their two kids: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, after stepping back from their senior royal duties in 2020.
While accompanied by one of the couple's three dogs on a leash, Meghan browsed the stands, picking out a bouquet of flowers and stopping by a stall selling honey and tried out some samples.
Meghan — who pulled her hair back in a tight, clean bun — kept her 'fit casual, opting for a camel-colored maxi dress under an unbuttoned collared shirt and aviator sunglasses, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
The sighting comes as her and Harry's plan to make it in Hollywood hangs in the balance after they were dropped by Spotify last month, leading critics to question the strength of their professional partnerships.
"Meghan and Harry’s joint ventures are falling apart. They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview," royal expert Tom Bower recently pointed out, referring to their first bombshell sit-down where they made shocking claims about their lives behind palace walls. "They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable."
"They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist anymore," he candidly added.
As Harry and the Suits alum, who wed in 2018, attempt to grasp at whatever they can — with their multi-million dollar Netflix deal still intact, for now — British journalist Petronella Wyatt insisted the red-headed royal is struggling in his new American life.
"I mean I think he’s trying to personify the American dream. He’s trying so hard to look happy," she noted. "But he’s a bit like an actor on a stage pretending to be a happy person."
After their major Spotify flop, whispers began circulating that Harry and Meghan's marriage was in trouble, with royal expert Angela Levin claiming, "I think that the marriage is very nearly finished."
"She will, sort of, walk away," the biographer speculated after their Hollywood empire all but crumbled.
With their future business plans now up in the air following their ongoing rift with Harry's relatives, the father-of-two is left wondering if he made the right decision to leave his life in the U.K. behind for a new one with the American actress in the U.S., according to a source.
"Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces. Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England," the insider dished. "He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family."
People reported Meghan's Farmers Market outing.