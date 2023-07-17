Meghan Markle Flies Solo to Farmers Market as Career and Rumored Marital Troubles Mount

Meghan Markle enjoyed some alone time last week as her career in Hollywood appears to crash and burn before her eyes.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen on Friday, July 14, checking out a local Farmers Market in Montecito, Calif., where she and Prince Harry reside with their two kids: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, after stepping back from their senior royal duties in 2020.