Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exile Deepens as Family Works to Wipe 'Any Trace' of Couple From Frogmore Cottage 6 Years After Exit: Source
June 9 2026, Updated 6:27 p.m. ET
The royal family is reportedly hoping to erase "any trace" of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the couple's old U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage.
The Windsor mansion was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence when they were senior members of The Firm from 2018 to 2020.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Left The Firm in 2020
Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, stepped back from the royal family in 2020 and subsequently moved to Montecito, Calif.
An insider recently told Closer the royals are aiming to reverse the five-bedroom abode back to its original condition.
"It’s been empty for three years. Even Andrew [Mountbatten-Windsor] thought it wasn’t good enough for him to move in. Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it," the source continued.
The potential move would be a "huge slap in the face" for the Invictus Games founder.
"Harry is throwing all his energy into creating a path where he will feel safe bringing his wife and children home to England and right when he’s sure he’s making progress with his father [King Charles] and getting something worked out for the summer, it comes out that all the wonderful updates they made [to Frogmore] are being ripped apart. How are they not supposed to take that personally?" the source pointed out.
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"Harry accepts that [Frogmore] doesn’t belong to them, but at the same time he does feel some sense of ownership and attachment to it. Queen [Elizabeth] gave it to him, and he and Meghan poured their heart and soul into making it a beautiful home, so of course it’s upsetting," the insider divulged.
The Suits star and the Spare author are scheduled to take a trip across the pond to Birmingham, U.K., next month to launch the 2027 Invictus Games.
Another Closer source alleged certain members of the royal family "orchestrated" the plan to erase Harry and Meghan's refurbishments to ensure they can't return to the U.K.
"There is no going back for Harry or his family. He and Meghan both believe it’s being done out of sheer pettiness because financially it makes no sense," the insider said.
After the couple tied the knot at Windsor Castle in May 2018, they resided at Frogmore until their royal departure. They were also formally evicted from the home in 2023.
Meghan and Harry did several renovations to the property while they lived there for the first years of their marriage, converting Frogmore from five separate residential units into one larger family home.
They also upgraded the space with a yoga studio and a copper bathtub, reportedly spending an eye-watering $3.2 million on the restorations.