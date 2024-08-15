Prince Harry and Meghan Markle See Their Balmoral Snub as a 'Personal Attack Designed to Hurt and Embarrass Them'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were once again excluded from royal family gatherings, as they weren't invited to visit Balmoral this summer.
As the Sussexes' feud with the famous brood worsens, sources think the Windsors are using their gatherings to snub the Sussexes.
“It doesn’t exactly shock Harry and Meghan that they’re not invited considering they’re not even on speaking terms at this point, but it feels very much like a personal attack designed to hurt and embarrass them,” a source told an outlet.
“It’s not just about pride or hurt feelings, there are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they’re family outcasts keeps getting fed," they continued.
Former royal butler Grant Harrold thinks King Charles pondered over the Sussexes' exclusion, as the monarch would like to spend time with his American grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“It is not a decision that would have been taken lightly, it would be a decision made by the advice of his team,” Harrold explained. “If they have been snubbed, Harry and Meghan would not be too happy, they would find it hurtful. It would show that the relationship between the families has gone over the point of repair."
Harrold has “no doubt the king wants to see his grandchildren as he is a family man.”
When the Sussexes first left the royal fold, they announced they would split their time between North America and the U.K., but the Duchess of Sussex and her tots haven't visited the region since 2022.
“One thing that would be agreed is that the grandchildren will not be impacted by this feud,” the former royal staffer added.
An insider added that it “impacts [Harry and Meghan’s] brand as well as their morale, and it has the potential to put them more at risk.”
“They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story,” the source added.
OK! previously reported a source claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton want to avoid the former royals while the princess battles cancer.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
William is prioritizing Kate's well-being as she focuses on her health.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed.
