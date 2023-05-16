OK Magazine
Prince William and Prince Harry's Bitter Feud Could Last for Decades, Pal Reveals

May 16 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

It looks like Prince William and Prince Harry may never resolve their issues, according to a pal.

One friend told an outlet that their feud could remain this way until Prince William becomes King of England.

“Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation. It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account,” the friend claimed.

This comes after the Sunday Times claimed William, 40, is figuring out his own coronation plans, even though it's not anytime soon.

"He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future. He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years' time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different," they said.

“He’s taking stock, he’s thinking, ‘What was a supreme success and it was because Pa altered things. I’ve got to be cognizant of how that evolution happens in my day. What is it that stays? What do I need to change? What will our relationships with the realms and the Commonwealth be then?’ I don’t think he’ll be taking the filleting knife to it, but he will be checking it is sharp,” another source added.

As OK! previously reported, the siblings have been at odds with one another ever since Harry, 38, spilled their secrets in his book, Spare.

When the red-headed prince flew to the U.K. for King Charles' coronation, he had no contact with his older brother.

"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice," royal biographer Tina Brown stated prior to coronation day.

"The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times," she added.

