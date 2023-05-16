Prince William and Prince Harry's Bitter Feud Could Last for Decades, Pal Reveals

This comes after the Sunday Times claimed William, 40, is figuring out his own coronation plans, even though it's not anytime soon.

"He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future. He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years' time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different," they said.

“He’s taking stock, he’s thinking, ‘What was a supreme success and it was because Pa altered things. I’ve got to be cognizant of how that evolution happens in my day. What is it that stays? What do I need to change? What will our relationships with the realms and the Commonwealth be then?’ I don’t think he’ll be taking the filleting knife to it, but he will be checking it is sharp,” another source added.