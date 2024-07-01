Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Unlikely' to Get Relationship With Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Back on Track' as 'Too Much Damage' Has Been Done
It seems like the Fab Four might never reconcile again.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William all used to be close, but it seems like their feud could continue for a very long time, according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, who previously worked for King Charles.
“[Harry] caused damage and broke down trust,” Harrold told the New York Post. “It’s difficult when you’re a future monarch.”
“I doubt they’ll ever get back the relationship they had originally. That was a very different relationship built on trust,” he said on behalf of Slingo. “It’s going to take time. William is a tough character. He’s a good guy.”
However, Harrold is hoping out hope the brothers can make their way back to one another.
“I’d like to think that their relationship will get back on track,” he said. “But yes, it is unlikely.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry, 39, and William, 42, have been estranged ever since the former left the royal fold in 2020 and later released a tell-all memoir in which he trashed his own brother.
"We haven't spoken for quite a while. No, not recently," Harry said on 60 Minutes when asked if he speaks to his older sibling.
"But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question," the veteran admitted. "And I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family. My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years."
Since Harry painted his brother in a negative light, it was easier for William to cast him aside.
"William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."
Currently, William is focused on his wife and father, who are both battling cancer.
"His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation," Seward explained. "Later to announce she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence."