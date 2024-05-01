OK Magazine
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry and Prince William 'Haven’t Had a Real Conversation in Months' as Yearslong Feud Worsens

Source: MEGA
By:

May 1 2024, Updated 1:22 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was negatively impacted by Spare, and sources claim the royals are still not on speaking terms.

Prince Harry struggled with growing up in the royal world.

According to a source, the siblings “haven’t had a real conversation in months.”

“The brothers haven’t spoken [but] there is potential for that. [Harry] would be more than happy [to],” a second source told the outlet.

Although their bond is fractured, an insider said Harry and William “are open” to seeing each other.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton famously fought over a bridesmaid dress.

In recent months, the royal family's priorities shifted due to Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer diagnoses, and a friend claimed the pair are now open to reconciling with the Sussexes.

“They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation,” they explained. “Obviously the duke and duchess want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton were dubbed the 'Fab Four.'

OK! previously reported that Kate and William aren't planning to meet with Harry during his upcoming U.K. trip.

"They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable," a friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales stated.

"Both sides understand each other's position clearly now," they added. "William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry's memoir (Spare)."

Prince Harry
Prince William and Kate Middleton are focused on the Princess of Wales' health.

Although things are strained, royal biographer Tom Quinn believes Kate's condition will push the Duke of Sussex to speak to his sister-in-law.

"Given Kate's cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the U.K. in May — if it happens at all, it's to be a very brief, carefully choreographed meeting and organized to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations," Quinn told an outlet. "At the same time, Harry knows how it will look if he comes back to the U.K. and doesn't see his brother and Kate. It's going to be a very awkward time."

Despite Quinn's prediction, an insider alleged Harry and Meghan's various tell-all projects will make it difficult for the "Fab Four'' to get together.

"[Harry is] just another person who sold his story to the papers," a mutual friend of Harry and William said. "A 'get well soon' message is neither here nor there. But the whole situation doesn’t use up a huge amount of their mental energy anymore. William and Kate have accepted it and moved on. Cancer puts things in perspective. William respects his father’s wish to reconcile with his son, but his focus now is on protecting his family from stressful situations."

"Every time they turn around, Harry and Meghan have planted some new allegation against them or petty story," a palace insider spilled when chatting about William and Kate. "It is hard for them not to be able to defend themselves, but silence is always the best response."

Insiders spoke to Us Weekly.

