Sellout: Prince Harry 'Close To Signing' Multimillion Dollar Endorsement Deal With Luxury Fashion House Dior
Adding more to his resume? After stepping out in a Dior shirt last week in London, Prince Harry is sparking rumors he may have recently signed an endorsement deal with the fashion powerhouse.
"There are of course some occasions when smarter clothing is required, and a suit was a natural choice for Harry's court appearance, but opting for super brand Dior was a sartorial curveball for Harry," fashion insider Miranda Holder told Newsweek on March 31.
“It is highly likely that the Sussexes have an arrangement with Dior; it would be a highly convenient passive income for Harry and Meghan [Markle] who make ideal ambassadors for the brand," she added.
Harry, 38, would be the first senior royal to ever sign a commercial endorsement deal if he ends up working with Dior. However, other members of the royal family have worked with luxury brands, including Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Helen Taylor.
After leaving the royal family in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan, signed multimillion dollar contracts with Spotify and Netflix. Their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, debuted in December 2022.
The red-headed royal then wrote his tell-all book, Spare, which was released in January.
In the tome, the dad-of-two didn't hold back from talking smack about his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles.
Despite letting it all out, Harry was happy he got to share how he felt about his brood.
"Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare," a source spilled. "While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there."
Now, it's unclear whether or not Harry and Meghan, 41, will hop across the pond for Charles' coronation — and if he will reconcile with William, 40, again.
"William was hoping they could move on after the [March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview]," the source stated. "But Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards."