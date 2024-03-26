Prince Harry Mentioned in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Shocking Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Partying With the Mogul in the Past
The sexual assault lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs shockingly included Prince Harry's name — however, the Duke of Sussex has not been accused of any crime.
The music producer's colleague Rodney Jones claimed he was groped, harassed and threatened by Combs over the years.
Jones stated that the singer's co-defendants were rewarded for participating in the "Coming Home" vocalist's alleged s-- trafficking ring by getting "affiliation and access to Mr Combs’ popularity."
"Mr Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties. Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr Combs’ s---trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British royal, Prince Harry," Jones explained.
Harry has yet to comment on the matter.
The royal is the second member of the monarchy to be name-dropped in a sexual assault lawsuit, as Prince Andrew was forced to step down from his duties after it was revealed he had ties to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew also settled a sexual assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre outside of court.
While there are photos of Harry — as well as Prince William — at parties with Diddy, there's nothing in the legal paperwork that ties either brother to a crime.
Jones filed his lawsuit in February, but it wasn't until Monday, March 25, that three of Diddy's homes were raided by homeland security, as OK! reported.
When Jones first filed the suit, Combs' lawyer Shawn Holley denied the allegations.
“[Jones] is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Holley stated. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”
"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," the attorney added. "We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”
In addition, a few other women separately accused Combs of sexual assault, which he denied in December 2023.
"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he said. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
Daily Beast reported on Harry being mentioned in the lawsuit.