Prince Harry Was Informed of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis in a 'Low Risk' Way to Avoid Another Royal Scandal

"Harry and Meghan were told about Kate's cancer diagnosis, but only a very short time before the television announcement," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "Telling them was a huge problem for the palace, because if they’d left Meghan and Harry in the dark until Kate's TV broadcast, there was a real risk the couple would have complained that once again the royal family was treating them badly."

"Telling them shortly before the TV broadcast meant they couldn’t complain about being ignored while at the same time the palace would know there was less of a risk the couple might spill the beans before Kate's broadcast,'' Quinn added.