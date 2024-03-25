Prince Harry Was Informed of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis in a 'Low Risk' Way to Avoid Another Royal Scandal
Kate Middleton is currently focused on her cancer treatments, and experts wonder how the Princess of Wales broke the news to Prince Harry after years of distance. According to an expert, the palace was strategic about how they told the Duke of Sussex about Kate's battle.
"Harry and Meghan were told about Kate's cancer diagnosis, but only a very short time before the television announcement," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "Telling them was a huge problem for the palace, because if they’d left Meghan and Harry in the dark until Kate's TV broadcast, there was a real risk the couple would have complained that once again the royal family was treating them badly."
"Telling them shortly before the TV broadcast meant they couldn’t complain about being ignored while at the same time the palace would know there was less of a risk the couple might spill the beans before Kate's broadcast,'' Quinn added.
Kate returned to Instagram after her photo editing scandal on Friday, March 22, to update fans on her well-being.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
It was previously reported Meghan Markle and Harry learned about Kate's condition at the same time as the public, and the pair released a supportive statement shortly after the mom-of-three made her announcement.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Sussexes shared.
ITV's royal editor Chris Ship claimed Harry "reached out to his brother" after learning of Kate's diagnosis.
"Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately," Ship added. "It not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support."
