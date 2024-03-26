Aubrey O'Day Condemns Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Fleeing the Country After Federal Agents Raid Rapper's Home Amid Trafficking Investigation
Monday, March 25, was a bad day for Sean "Diddy" Combs, but a great day for women like Aubrey O'Day.
The former Danity Kane member took to social media to celebrate her ex-mentor fleeing the country after two of his homes were raided by federal agents amid an ongoing s-- trafficking investigation.
"What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured," O'Day wrote in text via her Instagram Story, alongside a screenshot of an article about the famed rapper's Los Angeles and Miami estates being swarmed by officers.
"There is no ‘too soon’ on this one, just ‘too late,'" she added of the probe, as it comes nearly two decades after Combs formed O'Day's girl group during the third season of the reality television series Making the Band.
O'Day proceeded to call out the 54-year-old for hopping on his private jet and reportedly heading toward Cape Verde – which notably has a non extradition treaty with the United States.
"You know it’s bad when you [are] sprinting to Barbuda," the "Damaged" singer quipped, admitting: "Respectfully, I’ve been telling y’all this for two decades and did anyone listen? No."
The blonde beauty then uploaded an old clip from the MTV reality show of Combs scolding O'Day.
"Old boy said it first… it gets 'dark and lonely!'" she sarcastically snubbed.
"Some people stand on business.. and some use the money they robbed from decades of their artist’s pockets to flee the country. I know I’m not on a [private jet] having the pilot hitting U turns left and right trying to find a landing spot with a non extradition treaty. I said what I said," O'Day concluded.
The reality star condemning Combs comes after a Homeland Security Investigations representative released a statement confirming the raid was conducted as part of an ongoing probe.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the rep revealed in an announcement obtained by People.
Following the news, Douglas Wigdor, an attorney for Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and an unidentified woman under the name of Jane Doe, expressed to the news outlet: "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."
Ventura and the Jane Doe both previously filed lawsuits against Combs for a string of serious accusations including rape and abuse.