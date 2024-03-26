Aubrey O'Day Condemns Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Fleeing the Country After Federal Agents Raid Rapper's Home Amid Trafficking Investigation

"What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured," O'Day wrote in text via her Instagram Story, alongside a screenshot of an article about the famed rapper's Los Angeles and Miami estates being swarmed by officers.

"There is no ‘too soon’ on this one, just ‘too late,'" she added of the probe, as it comes nearly two decades after Combs formed O'Day's girl group during the third season of the reality television series Making the Band.