Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Focused on Their 'Legacy Moving Forward' Amid Royal Racists Scandal
Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of being the infamous royal racists, but despite the scandal, the Princess of Wales and Prince William continue to "keep calm and carry on."
"I think the great strength of the Princess of Wales — the new Princess of Wales — is that, like [Queen Elizabeth II], she knows what her job is," True Royalty TV cofounder Nick Bullen told an outlet.
Kate and William have yet to address the allegations, but Bullen thinks she is focused on being William's shoulder to lean on.
"Her job is to support the Prince of Wales, Prince William," Bullen shared. "And she very rarely gives interviews."
"She very rarely makes it about her. She’s always keen to make sure that the prince is front and center. But make no mistake, she is a force to be reckoned with. She is very strong and very clear on what she wants to achieve," he added.
Aside from the Dutch iteration of Endgame painting Kate as ignorant, Scobie attempted to depict her as a Stepford wife, but Bullen's analysis of the princess differs from the author's.
"I’ve heard from people within [Kate Middleton and Prince William’s] household that it is very much a partnership with the two of them running that household and planning their strategy and legacy moving forward," Bullen explained. "[Kate] is strong, clear, opinionated, but knows what her role is."
As a queen in waiting, Kate is aware of the various responsibilities she will take on alongside William.
"I think the Princess of Wales will be a queen in the most traditional sense," Bullen explained. "She is the perfect consort in many ways. She looks great, she is great with people. She knows her job is to support the king, the monarch. And I think she understands the job. And at the same time, she has a very strong family around her."
Although Kate joined The Firm through her marriage, William was able to develop a bond with the Middletons over the years.
"We know that Prince William loved being part of the Middleton family [before the couple got married] because it gave him a real grounding," Bullen shared. "It gave him an anchor."
"And you can see that in Kate, her sister Pippa, and to an extent, her brother, James. They are confident in who they are as people because they know that they come from a family with real love in it," the commentator continued. "And I think that’s what’s been so useful for the royal family with Kate."
Throughout their time as working royals, Kate and William have prioritized their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while juggling their careers.
"[Her family] brings strong familial values," Bullen shared. "And they are able to say family comes not necessarily always first, but just as highly as the sense of duty."
Bullen spoke to Fox News Digital.