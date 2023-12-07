Prince Harry Declares 'There Is No Possibility' to Keep Meghan Markle and Their Kids Safe in the U.K. Without Royal Security

Harry was stripped of his security and HRH status after he stepped down from his senior-level position, but he shared that the move was something he was pushed into doing.

"It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020," he admitted.

"The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States," the famous redhead noted. "That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil."