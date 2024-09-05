Prince William's Close Pal Slams Prince Harry for Sounding Like a 'Broken Record' Amid Duke's Rumored Royal Return

When the Duke of Sussex first moved to Canada, he hoped to create a "progressive new role" within The Firm, but his decision resulted in him living on the outskirts of the monarchy. OK! previously reported a source claimed Harry is looking to rebuild his reputation in his native nation.

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” a source told an outlet.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates," they added.