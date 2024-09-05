or
Prince William's Close Pal Slams Prince Harry for Sounding Like a 'Broken Record' Amid Duke's Rumored Royal Return

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry hoped to represent the crown in Canada.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Prince Harry immigrated to California in 2020, but four years after his "Megxit" scandal, rumors are spreading that the famous redhead is preparing for a royal return.

Despite the allegations, Prince William's friend doesn't think the duke could work for the monarchy after complaining about the institution and his relatives.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was stripped of his HRH status and security when he stepped down from his senior royal position.

“Harry is a broken record at this stage,” William’s pal an outlet. “We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn’t be half in and half out. Nothing has changed.”

“Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry’s behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted," the friend continued. "They are either very thick or pretending to be.”

Source: MEGA

A source claimed Prince Harry hopes to repair his image in the U.K.

When the Duke of Sussex first moved to Canada, he hoped to create a "progressive new role" within The Firm, but his decision resulted in him living on the outskirts of the monarchy. OK! previously reported a source claimed Harry is looking to rebuild his reputation in his native nation.

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” a source told an outlet.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates," they added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry admitted he 'felt forced' to leave the U.K.

Prince Harry
According to a report, Harry contacted private secretary Edward Lane Fox to help with rebranding himself in the U.K.

“If anyone can do it, Edward can. Last time I saw him, I wanted to take him by the shoulders and say, ‘Ed, please bring our boy home.’ It’s the right time now,” a source told the outlet.

Source: MEGA

A separate source claimed Prince Harry has 'no interest' in rejoining the royal fold.

Despite the sources' revelation, a separate source told The Telegraph Harry has "no interest" in rejoining The Firm.

In the past, Harry shared that he wanted "a family, not an institution."

Although Harry is creating a life for himself in California, King Charles' cancer battle could incentivize him to comeback to the monarchy.

"There is no doubt that Harry wants to patch things up with the King," the insider told an outlet. "His father’s cancer treatment has given things an added sense of urgency."

As Charles undergoes cancer treatment, insiders alluded to the monarch seeking "spiritual counseling" to heal his rift with Harry.

"Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother," political editor Nigel Nelson told GB News. "Now, we don't know quite where the spiritual nourishment is coming from, if it's the church's spiritual nourishment."

"I think the advice basically from the Church of England, for instance, is big on forgiveness," Nelson added. "Forgive Harry, just, bring him back the fold. It doesn't quite explain in this story where this spiritual advice is coming from."

Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.

