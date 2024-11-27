or
Prince Harry's 'Paranoid Accusations' Against Queen Camilla Made Him a 'Despised Outcast' in the U.K.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry called Queen Camilla 'wicked' in 'Spare.'

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Prince Harry alluded to Queen Camilla leaking stories to the British press, which might have impacted his reputation in his native nation.

According to an outlet, the duke's "paranoid accusations" took a toll on his image after he claimed his stepmother of planting negative stories about him.

Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla's reputation was greatly impacted by her affair with King Charles.

"When Charles' marriage to Diana was breaking up, Camilla was described as the most hated woman in Britain," author A.N. Wilson wrote in an article.

"Twenty-five years have passed since then, and even the most fervent Diana fans can now see that she has helped rebuild not only Charles' self-confidence but also the plausibility of the monarchy," Wilson penned. "It is Harry, not her, who today is the despised outcast. Whatever Channel 4 may wish us to believe."

Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla and King Charles wed in 2005.

While promoting Spare, Harry surprised fans when he described the queen consort as a calculated figure.

“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press,” he told CBS.

“There was open willingness on both sides to trade information," the veteran continued. "And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street.”

OK! previously reported Harry called Camilla "wicked" in his explosive memoir, and critics believe the book drove a wedge between him and Charles.

"Its [Spare's] portrait of the royal family was far from flattering," Richard Fitzwilliams said in an interview. "It has made the rift with his brother deeper and possibly irreparable."

"The King was so angered by his personal attacks on Queen Camilla that he evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore, their base in Britain," Fitzwilliams alleged. "It confirmed their belief that both he and Meghan were totally untrustworthy."

Prince Harry

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry painted Queen Camilla and Prince William in a negative light in 'Spare.'

Harry traveled to London for the Invictus Games and WellChild Awards, but Charles failed to attend the gatherings. As the monarch continues to battle cancer, sources speculate that Camilla wants to protect her husband from getting overwhelmed with family drama.

"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," a source told an outlet. "She [Camilla] doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."

"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole,” the insider said. "If Harry does get the invite back to the U.K., he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry had two events in London this year, but King Charles failed to attend either of them.

Throughout his health journey, Camila has been a supportive partner to Charles.

"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," an insider claimed. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."

"The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the source noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."

Wilson wrote for Daily Mail.

