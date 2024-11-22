Prince Harry's 'Polo' Trailer Ripped Apart by Fans: 'Hard Pass'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beginning to promote their upcoming Netflix series Polo, but the trailer received a mixed response on social media.
"Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of the sport, is coming to Netflix on December 10," Netflix shared to X on Thursday, November 21. "Follow elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship," they added. "From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
Despite the post's enthusiastic tone, some followers were annoyed by it.
"Hard pass! Anything with the word Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is immediately tossed in the trash compactor," one user wrote.
"I made it through 40 seconds of the trailer and got bored. No thanks," another added.
As social media users debated over watching Polo, some fans are excited about the most recent Sussex production.
"Polo might seem like just a sport for the elite, but a Netflix dive into its high-stakes world could surprise a lot of people," one person penned. "With Harry and Meghan involved, it’s bound to mix glamour with a bit of drama… let’s see if it delivers more than just pretty visuals."
"Netflix bringing the drama, the action, and the 'royal' touch to the polo field! Can’t wait to dive into this world of power, prestige, and passion on December 10," another shared.
Harry's longtime friend Nacho Figueras — who is featured in the documentary — discussed the project in an interview.
"We've been working on this for a long time. It was always Harry's dream and passion to share with the world, what it takes to be a really competitive polo player and show polo at the highest level," Figueras shared.
"I cannot think of many people that can be better than him to be the kickoff of this storytelling," he added.
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex wouldn't be highlighted in the series.
“Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role. That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix," a source told an outlet. "Let's face it, polo isn't exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry."
"Without him, it's marginal at best," they added. "The Netflix deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger.”
Throughout his life, Harry enjoyed participating in polo matches.
“For a show about a sport of kings, polo barely features any royalty," they explained. "It’s not the Harry show, it’s the Nacho show.”
“Nice of Harry to do his mate a favor, but Nacho speaks broken English and is just not mainstream enough to pull in the ratings," the insider noted.
Prince Andrew's friend Lady Victoria Hervey predicted Polo wouldn't resonate with many people.
"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.
"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."
Figueras spoke to Hello!