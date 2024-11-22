Prince Harry's 'Polo' Trailer Ripped Apart by Fans: 'Hard Pass'

Prince Harry has been a polo player throughout his life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beginning to promote their upcoming Netflix series Polo, but the trailer received a mixed response on social media.

Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of the sport, is coming to Netflix on December 10. Follow elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship. From executive producers Prince Harry and… pic.twitter.com/P4oaALuFA0

"Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of the sport, is coming to Netflix on December 10," Netflix shared to X on Thursday, November 21. "Follow elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship ," they added. "From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Despite the post's enthusiastic tone, some followers were annoyed by it.

"Hard pass! Anything with the word Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is immediately tossed in the trash compactor," one user wrote.

"I made it through 40 seconds of the trailer and got bored. No thanks," another added.