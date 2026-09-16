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Prince Harry Postponed His 30th Birthday Party Out of Respect for Pregnant Kate Middleton, Source Says

Split photo of Prince Harry and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly postponed his 30th birthday celebration back in 2014 out of respect for pregnant Kate Middleton.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 9:57 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry postponed his 30th birthday party back in 2014 out of respect for pregnant Kate Middleton, according to a report.

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly planning a celebration at Kensington Palace with close family and friends when Kate became unwell during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte.

"Harry was in no doubt that the party should be postponed, even though 30 is an important milestone," a source claimed to The Mirror.

"Kate had been very involved in organising Harry's party, and once she fell ill he felt it wrong to let the event go ahead," the source added.

Prince William was also reportedly involved in the plans for the milestone celebration.

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Prince Harry’s Birthday Celebration Was Reportedly Held Later

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Image of Kate Middleton was reportedly involved in planning Prince Harry’s 30th birthday celebration.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was reportedly involved in planning Prince Harry’s 30th birthday celebration.

The celebration was reportedly moved to another date, with Vanity Fair later claiming it took place at Clarence House instead of Kensington Palace.

At the time, Kate was experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

The Palace had confirmed that she was suffering from the condition during her pregnancy.

The reported decision came as Harry and Kate were still known for their close relationship within the royal family.

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Image of Kate Middleton kept Prince Harry in mind when choosing her outfit for the Irish Guards ceremony in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton kept Prince Harry in mind when choosing her outfit for the Irish Guards ceremony in 2023.

Christopher Andersen claimed in his biography Kate! that she declined a suggestion to wear a military-inspired outfit when the Irish Guards trooped their colours in 2023.

"'No,' she replied, 'I wouldn't feel right... not if Harry can't do it,'" the author wrote.

Instead, Kate wore a green outfit with a matching broad-brimmed hat and her signature gold-and-emerald shamrock brooch.

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years but lost his military patronages and honorary titles after stepping down as a working royal in 2020.

He can no longer wear military uniform at major ceremonial events.

The moment also showed that Kate was reportedly still considering Harry in 2023, despite the tension that followed the Sussexes' giving the Oprah Winfrey interview: Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special and the release of Harry's memoir Spare.

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Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Remain Apart

Image of Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s relationship remained distant in recent years despite their reportedly close bond in the past.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s relationship remained distant in recent years despite their reportedly close bond in the past.

The reported gestures came despite the distance between Harry and Kate in recent years.

Harry and William have reportedly gone several years without seeing each other face-to-face, while Harry and Kate have also remained apart.

Image of Meghan Markle celebrated Prince Harry’s 42nd birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute on September 15.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle celebrated Prince Harry’s 42nd birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute on September 15.

Meghan Markle marked Harry's 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute on September 15.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a video on her official Instagram account featuring a series of family photos.

"He’s simply the best. Happy birthday my love," she captioned the post.

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