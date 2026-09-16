Prince Harry Postponed His 30th Birthday Party Out of Respect for Pregnant Kate Middleton, Source Says

Prince Harry reportedly postponed his 30th birthday celebration back in 2014 out of respect for pregnant Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry postponed his 30th birthday party back in 2014 out of respect for pregnant Kate Middleton, according to a report.

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly planning a celebration at Kensington Palace with close family and friends when Kate became unwell during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte.

"Harry was in no doubt that the party should be postponed, even though 30 is an important milestone," a source claimed to The Mirror.

"Kate had been very involved in organising Harry's party, and once she fell ill he felt it wrong to let the event go ahead," the source added.

Prince William was also reportedly involved in the plans for the milestone celebration.