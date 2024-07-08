Prince Harry and Prince William's Rivalry 'Brings on Negative Consequences for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet'

The Sussex kids are being raised in California, and due to their location, Charles isn't able to spend quality time with them.

"But Charles is desperate to show he cares and he wants to be an indulgent grandparent, partly because he has mellowed over the years and wants to make up for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons," Quinn noted.

"King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle," he added. "He is apparently desperate to come to the U.K. with his father, but Meghan and Harry don't want to encourage this."