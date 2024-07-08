Prince Harry and Prince William's Rivalry 'Brings on Negative Consequences for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet'
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship unraveled after the Duke of Sussex left the royal fold, but did their feud impact Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's proximity to The Crown?
According to an insider, the brothers' rift will result in "negative consequences for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet" in the future.
"The King hankers for the day when he can see his Sussex grandchildren without the rancor that seems permanently to surround relations with his California-based son," the insider told an outlet.
Prior to Harry leaving the U.K., he often attended events alongside the Prince of Wales, but the duo hasn't been photographed in the same room together since King Charles' coronation.
"Whatever might happen in the future, the trust that was implicit in [William's] relationship with Harry is gone for good," they shared. "Even if it is possible that some kind of managed reconciliation could be achieved, it will be never anything more than superficial."
OK! previously reported the royal expert Tom Quinn hinted at Meghan Markle being protective of her youngsters after leaving Harry's native nation.
"Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle and Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd's hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie's growing interest in his royal connections," Quinn told an outlet. "She doesn't want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present."
The Sussex kids are being raised in California, and due to their location, Charles isn't able to spend quality time with them.
"But Charles is desperate to show he cares and he wants to be an indulgent grandparent, partly because he has mellowed over the years and wants to make up for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons," Quinn noted.
"King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle," he added. "He is apparently desperate to come to the U.K. with his father, but Meghan and Harry don't want to encourage this."
Despite Quinn's concerns, the Sussexes gushed over life at home with their tots.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet in May during the pair's trip to Nigeria.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
The insider spoke to Daily Mail.