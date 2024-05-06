Prince Archie Snubbed Again: Royal Family Stays Silent as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Turns 5

Since leaving the royal fold in 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry have been focused on developing their careers in Hollywood while raising Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, Calif. OK! previously reported Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell thinks the Duchess of Sussex wants to develop her personal brand.

“I’ve always said Meghan has her eye on a bigger gain; this isn’t the bigger gain. I’ve always said she has had her eye on politics," Burrell told an outlet. “She is trying everything she can to make as much money as she can to support their lifestyle.”

“Again, they are going against the royal family’s wishes,'' the former royal employee said. "Queen Elizabeth specifically said ‘do not use your royal titles for commercial gain’ and that is exactly what they are doing.”