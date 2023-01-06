Prince Harry Admits He Was 'Probably Bigoted' Before Meghan Markle Romance: 'I Didn't See What I Now See'

"What Meghan had to go through was similar, in some part, to what Kate [Middleton] and what [Queen] Camilla went through — very different circumstances," Harry, who shares two young children with the American actress, told Anderson Cooper.

PRINCE HARRY ACCUSES ROYALS OF 'LEAKING & PLANTING' NEGATIVE STORIES TO THE MEDIA: 'IT'S A DIRTY GAME'

"But then you add in the race element, which was what the British press jumped on straight away," the 38-year-old continued. "I went into this incredibly naive. I had no idea the British press was so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan."