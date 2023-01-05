Prince Harry Recalls Losing His Virginity In A 'Quick' Romp With An 'Older Woman'

The California transplant touched upon his trip to Antartica before Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding.

“The pre-wedding dinner was pleasant, jolly, despite Willy visibly suffering from standard groom jitters,” he said. “I regaled the company with tales of the [South] Pole. Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis."

“Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t," he continued.