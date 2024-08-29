Prince Harry Will Receive Additional Security in New York After His 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase

Prince Harry will return to New York in September for the U.N. General Assembly High-level Week, but due to his chaotic 2023 run-in with paparazzi, the Duke of Sussex will be needing more security in the Big Apple this time around.

Harry will be on the East Coast to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” his rep told an outlet, adding that the famous redhead will participate in engagements for African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award and Travalyst.