Prince Harry Will Receive Additional Security in New York After His 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will visit New York in September for Climate Week.

Aug. 29 2024, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Prince Harry will return to New York in September for the U.N. General Assembly High-level Week, but due to his chaotic 2023 run-in with paparazzi, the Duke of Sussex will be needing more security in the Big Apple this time around.

Harry will be on the East Coast to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” his rep told an outlet, adding that the famous redhead will participate in engagements for African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award and Travalyst.

Source: MEGA

In May 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were chased by paparazzi.

In May 2023, the Sussexes “were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

According to the Sussexes, Harry, Meghan Markle and the actress' mom, Doria Ragland, were pursued relentlessly for two hours by photographers.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

As OK! previously reported in February, the New York City Police Department submitted a letter to the High Court in his lawsuit confirming the ordeal.

“We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behavior on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question," NYPD said in their note after publicly downplaying the incident shortly after it occurred.

“The individuals operated vehicles, scooters, and bicycles in a manner that forced the security team, which included an NYPD Lead Car, to take evasive actions on several occasions and a circuitous route to avoid being struck by pursuing vehicles or trapped on side blocks," they continued.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has safety concerns about the U.K. since he no longer has a personal security team there.

Although Harry lost his legal battle on Wednesday, February 28, the document proved the Sussexes were telling the truth after being mocked for months by critics.

“Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment," they continued.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the NYPD added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry claimed the U.K. is 'still dangerous' for his wife and kids.

In the NYPD's original 2023 statement, they claimed that no accident occurred during the couple's time in Manhattan.

“The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," they said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

When the Sussexes first revealed what happened, many royal watchers pointed out the similarities between how they were treated by photographers and Princess Diana's tragic 1997 car crash. Mayor Eric Adams even referenced the fatal accident in his press conference.

“I think there are not many of us who do not recall how his mom died and it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this," the politician shared

New York Post reported on Harry's security.

