Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Doubling Down on Security to Avoid 'Any Risks' in New York City After Their 'Catastrophic Car Chase'

The Tuesday, October 10, panel will be moderated by Today’s Carson Daly, and the forum aligns with the Sussexes' initiative to end cyberbullying.

"The summit will feature parents who have experienced tragic loss, connected to their child’s social media use," a spokesperson revealed. "The families have been engaged with the Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving toward solutions."

"Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families," the rep added.