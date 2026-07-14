Prince Harry Reveals His Surprising Occupation List During Rare Candid Interview

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Prince Harry is opening up about the surprising number of occupations he has held throughout his life. The Duke of Sussex recently appeared for an interview with Joe Marler on his “Joe Marler Will See You Now” podcast on July 13. During the conversation, he revealed that he is a “Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke.” He then cheekily asked the host, “But for today, I don’t know. What do you want?” seemingly asking Marler which hat he wanted him to wear during the interview.

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Prince Harry Made a Surprising Name Reveal in Candid Interview

Source: MEGA Prince Harry revealed his full name during a recent candid interview.

At the start of the podcast, the prince introduced himself as “Henry Albert Charles David, Duke of Sussex,” or “H” for short. Although it is his full given name, neither he nor the media typically uses it when referring to him. So hearing him say his full name caused quite a stir. The interview continued with the host and guest eventually agreeing to refer to him as “Duke” for the remainder of the podcast. The host then asked him whether “inventor” would be another role the Spare author could add to his ever-increasing list of professions.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry promoted the 2027 Invictus Games during his recent visit to the U.K.

Marler’s question was in reference to Harry launching the Invictus Games in 2014 to support and rehabilitate wounded, injured and sick military veterans and service members. The British Army veteran pointed out that, when it came to the games, “founder” would likely be a more fitting title to add to the list. Per Page Six, the episode was reportedly shot during Harry's recent visit to the U.K. to promote the 2027 Invictus Games. The event is expected to take place in Birmingham, per the outlet.

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Prince Harry Reunited His Family With King Charles

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly didn't feel his family to be safe in the U.K. without appropriate security measures.

Although the royal has made several trips to visit his homeland since moving to America a few years back, his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have not had the opportunity to do so since 2022. The primary reason for that is the change in taxpayer-funded police security following his decision to step back from royal duties. Per BBC, Harry did not believe his home country was safe enough to travel with his family without that level of protection.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reunited his family with King Charles on Friday, July 10 after four years.