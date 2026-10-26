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Prince Harry Risks Destroying His Chances of Royal Reconciliation With 'Big Mistake,' Expert Warns

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has had a rocky relationship with the rest of his family for years.

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Oct. 26 2026, Updated 12:18 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry's quest to make peace with the royal family has been well-documented, with his most recent interview with GQ revealing he wants to reconcile with estranged brother Prince William and father King Charles.

However, one royal expert warned the Duke of Sussex, 42, is making a grave error by speaking out publicly about his reunion desires.

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Prince Harry 'Cannot be Trusted'

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image of prince harry and prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry could be jeopardizing his chances of making peace with the royal family due to one 'big mistake,' an expert suggested.

"The peace offering is already undermined as it is public," expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News on Monday, October 26.

"That continues to be his big mistake. He cannot be trusted. [The Sussexes] had already launched brutal attacks on the royal family [with their tell-alls]. Family disputes are bitter," he continued.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Departed the Royal Family in 2020

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. earlier this year.

"But numerous interventions from 'friends' and interviews like Harry's in GQ make this highly unlikely," Fitzwilliams said.

Harry's chat with GQ dropped earlier this month, and it was his first interview since he moved back to the United Kingdom with wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

Meghan, 45, and the Invictus Games founder stepped back as senior members of The Firm in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, Calif. The pair returned to England in August and are set to stay for an extended period of time.

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Prince Harry Said Family 'Scars Stick Around Forever'

image of prince harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry previously stated his desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles.

In his interview, the Spare author discussed his years-long rift with his family, and why he's open to reconciliation.

"Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile — that's the key point," he said.

"Scars stick around forever," Harry sighed. "But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past. That’s something that I would encourage everybody to do."

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

'I want it to work out,' Prince Harry told 'GQ' in a recent interview about his family rift.

The army veteran added: "If there’s certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that’s harder to let go of. But, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family."

Harry then stated he was "really criticized for telling my story," also stating he "finds it fascinating because everybody else is allowed to tell their version of my story, but God forbid I should be able to tell the other side of it."

Over the years, Harry and Meghan have dropped several projects that detailed their struggles while being in the royal family, including the duke's 2023 tell-all memoir, Spare, and the pair's self-titled 2022 Netflix documentary.

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