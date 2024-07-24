Prince Harry Sent Kate Middleton 'a Note' After Her Wimbledon Appearance to 'Try and Repair' Their Friendship
Prince Harry and Kate Middleton's seemingly close relationship unraveled when the Duke of Sussex published Spare, but the Princess of Wales' ongoing cancer battle could push the in-laws to reunite.
"Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant. He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out," a source told an outlet. "He's just so grateful that she's on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan."
According to the insider, "Harry is convinced" that now is the time to "try and repair" their friendship.
In the past, Harry described Kate as "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but he threw jabs at her marriage to Prince William in Harry & Meghan.
"Even though it's an awkward situation for all of them, they both think the sooner they can put this all behind them, the better," the source added."Harry can't believe it ever got to this point – he genuinely thought that by now they'd have found a way to reconcile and he hates to think of it continuing."
Despite Harry's rumored desire to mend things, the source shared the veteran is "willing to accept" that the Windsors might not be ready to.
While promoting Spare, Harry admitted that he wants William and King Charles in his life.
“I want a family, not an institution," Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby.
"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," he stated. "They have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile... I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."
- Prince Harry Reveals Lawsuits Caused a 'Rift' Between Him and His Family: 'Certainly a Central Piece'
- 'Pathetic' Prince Harry Slammed for 'Upstaging' Prince George's 11th Birthday With Invictus Games Announcement
- What Royals Are Really Worth: A Look at British Royal Family's Jaw-Dropping Net Worth in 11 Clicks
OK! previously reported a source shared that the Sussexes want Kate to have a smooth recovery.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
When the Princess of Wales first announced she has cancer, the Sussexes released a statement in support of her.
"They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the source admitted. However, they noted that the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The anonymous friend predicted once Kate returned to the spotlight, it would be easier for Harry and Meghan to contact her.
“When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too,” the insider said of the partners, who are now based in California.
Sources spoke to Heat Magazine.