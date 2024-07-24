Prince Harry Sent Kate Middleton 'a Note' After Her Wimbledon Appearance to 'Try and Repair' Their Friendship

In the past, Harry described Kate as "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but he threw jabs at her marriage to Prince William in Harry & Meghan.

"Even though it's an awkward situation for all of them, they both think the sooner they can put this all behind them, the better," the source added."Harry can't believe it ever got to this point – he genuinely thought that by now they'd have found a way to reconcile and he hates to think of it continuing."

Despite Harry's rumored desire to mend things, the source shared the veteran is "willing to accept" that the Windsors might not be ready to.