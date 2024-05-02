Meghan Markle Will Skip 'Awkward' Trip to the U.K. as 'It Would Bring Up Terrible Memories' for Her
Meghan Markle is set to skip Prince Harry's upcoming trip to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and experts think the Duchess of Sussex is avoiding the country due to the toll living abroad had on her.
"She will be in Montecito, prepping her outfits and getting ready for the tour, but she didn't join him for the bit that really mattered," Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
"If she was to come to the U.K., it would be really difficult. It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her and awkward moments when she was in various churches and things," the editor added.
After leaving the royal family in 2020, Meghan claimed the racism she experienced at the hands of the British press influenced the Sussexes' decision to relocate to the U.S.
"But she's a strong and tough woman, we know that about her, and she's always telling us how brave she is," the writer continued. "So if I were her, I would I'd be brave and walk up those steps. It would look great for her Netflix show anyway."
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noted that Meghan's low approval rating in England could've influenced her to stay home in California.
"Meghan tells friends that she does not feel welcome or comfortable in the U.K.," Schofield told an outlet. "I know that their popularity has seen a severe decline in Britain, but I also know that Meghan would be treated with kindness if she opted to attend."
"I am surprised that Meghan would not want to appear alongside Prince Harry to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games," she noted.
Although Meghan won't accompany Harry in London, the couple will reunite in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.
Harry developed the Invictus Games in 2014 after retiring from the armed forces, and the Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for veterans around the world.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
The West African nation is hopeful that the royal will one day bring the Invictus Games to Nigeria.
“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."