Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Dramatic 'Megxit' Scandal Could Have Been 'Less Controversial'

Barr speculated that if the famous brood was clear about their restrictions, the Sussexes' concerns wouldn't be front-page news.

"If the royal family and Harry had been more stern in their ruling that neither side should brief negative messages about each other to the press then much of the discussion could have been done behind closed doors, directly and with more dignity," he explained.

"[The royals] are clearly not blameless in this either and possibly took the mantra of 'never complain, never explain' too far," he continued. "Whilst they garnered worldwide respect for not responding to every new sordid revelation, they could have better handled some of the more inflammatory elements such as the accusations of a physical altercation between Harry and William."