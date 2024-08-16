'We Are No Longer Debating Facts': Prince Harry Shades X Owner Elon Musk While in Colombia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are advocating for digital safety in Colombia, but the duke seemingly shaded Elon Musk after he was accused of fueling the recent riots in the U.K.
"What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets," Harry said at the Summit on a Responsible Digital Future on Thursday, August 15. "People are acting on information that isn't true. It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake."
"In an ideal world, those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts," he noted. "For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down."
The event the Sussexes attended was designed to promote a "responsible digital future."
"It doesn't matter where you live. It doesn't matter who you are," Meghan told the crowd. "Either you personally or someone you know is a victim to what's happening online, and that's something we can actively work on every day to remedy."
According to reports, the rise in violent gatherings in the U.K. have been linked to racist content being shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Due to the existing threat, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is considering implementing stricter social media laws within the country.
“There are obviously aspects of the Online Safety Act that haven’t come into effect yet. We stand ready to make changes if necessary,” Minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds told MSNBC.
Harry has shared his concerns about the safety of his native nation years before the crimes took place, OK! previously reported.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the Tabloids on Trial documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry was stripped of his personnel privileges when he left the royal fold in 2020, but he is expected to appeal the High Court's recent decision to rule in the Home Office's favor.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.
Meghan hasn't spent time in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, and insiders don't envision the duke bringing his family to the region anytime soon.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”