'We Are No Longer Debating Facts': Prince Harry Shades X Owner Elon Musk While in Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are advocating for digital safety in Colombia, but the duke seemingly shaded Elon Musk after he was accused of fueling the recent riots in the U.K.

"What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets," Harry said at the Summit on a Responsible Digital Future on Thursday, August 15. "People are acting on information that isn't true. It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake."

"In an ideal world, those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts," he noted. "For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down."