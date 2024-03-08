Meghan Markle Has an 'Image Problem' in the U.K. After Branding the Royal Family as 'Racist'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fled the royal fold in 2020, and the Duchess of Sussex quickly branded her in-laws as racist. The former actress's public complaints about her time as a royal might have received sympathy from fans, but it caused her approval rating to decline in the U.K.
"Meghan is only one above Prince Andrew in terms of members of the royal family popularity ratings, according to the latest Gov polls. So she does have an image problem here in the United Kingdom," Cameron Walker said on GB News.
"I don't think the British public cared too much for Meghan, and indeed Harry, complaining about their time as working members of the royal family," he added.
Meghan admitted that she hoped to represent the Commonwealth, but her plans quickly unraveled following the "Megxit" scandal.
In a discussion with music legend Mariah Carey, the two women were candid about how their shared biracial identities influenced how they are perceived.
"I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world. And her response was her saying, 'Well, your experience through the world is how people view you,''" the Suits star said on "Archetypes."
"So she said because she was darker in color, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman," she continued.
Although Meghan couldn't relate to the Oscar winner, she did claim that she learned about the realities of Black women's experiences once she relocated to England.
"And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," she told Carey. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between."
"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan said, referencing her romance with Harry. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."
Prior to the "Archetypes" episode airing, Meghan alluded to Prince Archie being treated differently due to his heritage.
"The idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey. She later claimed there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."