Meghan Markle Has an 'Image Problem' in the U.K. After Branding the Royal Family as 'Racist'

"Meghan is only one above Prince Andrew in terms of members of the royal family popularity ratings, according to the latest Gov polls. So she does have an image problem here in the United Kingdom," Cameron Walker said on GB News.

"I don't think the British public cared too much for Meghan, and indeed Harry, complaining about their time as working members of the royal family," he added.

Meghan admitted that she hoped to represent the Commonwealth, but her plans quickly unraveled following the "Megxit" scandal.