Prince Harry Believes 'He's Entitled to All of the Perks and Privileges of Royalty' Without Doing the Necessary Work

“It boils down to essentially Prince Harry, believing that he's entitled to all of the perks and privileges of royalty without any of the obligations and responsibility," commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News.

Heydel-Mankoo noticed the cultural significance of the Duke of Sussex's ongoing legal battle with the nation.

“It's also actually worth pointing out that this is Prince Harry taking his father's government to court. And that's completely without precedent, we’ve never seen a royal do anything like this," he continued.