Prince Harry Believes 'He's Entitled to All of the Perks and Privileges of Royalty' Without Doing the Necessary Work
Prince Harry is currently fighting the Home Office to secure state-sponsored security while he is in the U.K. with his family, and royal experts have strong opinions about his demands.
“It boils down to essentially Prince Harry, believing that he's entitled to all of the perks and privileges of royalty without any of the obligations and responsibility," commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News.
Heydel-Mankoo noticed the cultural significance of the Duke of Sussex's ongoing legal battle with the nation.
“It's also actually worth pointing out that this is Prince Harry taking his father's government to court. And that's completely without precedent, we’ve never seen a royal do anything like this," he continued.
Court documents revealed Harry believed he was mistreated, and due to his status as a British prince, he should be given the same protection in England that he had as a working royal.
“Prince Harry is alleging that he's been treated unfairly, that he's been singled out," Heydel-Mankoo stated. "The Home Office is quite clear and refutes that and says, you are no longer a working member of the royal family and therefore your security status must be downgraded.”
Although Harry has his concerns, the royal expert went on to say world leaders and dignitaries haven't had issues when navigating the U.K.
“One of the reasons we’ve heard was because he didn't think that the security would be sufficient for him, but it was fine for the President of France," the historian noted. "They made no complaints about that. The First Lady of America didn't have any problems with security."
“For some reason, Harry thinks that he's a special case. And he has to realize, of course, that he's no longer as important as he once was," he added.
Heydel-Mankoo later pointed out how Harry's role within the monarchy molded his perception of it.
“He's suffering from that problem of younger brothers being second in line to the throne at one point, now he's fifth in line to the throne. He's not that important," he concluded.
OK! previously reported Harry's attorney Shaheed Fatima shared he believed he was subjected to "unlawful and unfair treatment" by the British government.
"This case is about the right to security and safety of a person," she told a London High Court. "There cannot be a right of greater importance to any of us."
Fatima stated the father-of-two's "consistent position has been — and remains — that he should be given state security in light of the threats/risks he faces."
The state's lawyer James Eadie defended the status of Harry's personnel because it was handled in a "bespoke" manner, and he would "occasionally" receive it when necessary.
"RAVEC does consider (Harry's) position when he comes to GB," Eadie penned in his submission. "That does not mean he should be considered in the same way as he would be if he were resident in GB at all times."