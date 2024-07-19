Prince Harry Slammed for His 'Tone Deaf' Approach to Establishing Himself in Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dazzled at the ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11, despite coming under fire for the prince accepting the Pat Tillman Award.

"I think they probably are so immersed in their own narrative that they find it quite hard to understand why people take a pop at them," Katie Nicholl shared on the "Heirs and Spares" podcast.

"They probably find it so hard to understand why they are so divisive," the biographer added. "I do think that sometimes they have the tendency to come over as being slightly tone-deaf."