Prince Harry Slammed for His 'Tone Deaf' Approach to Establishing Himself in Hollywood
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dazzled at the ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11, despite coming under fire for the prince accepting the Pat Tillman Award.
"I think they probably are so immersed in their own narrative that they find it quite hard to understand why people take a pop at them," Katie Nicholl shared on the "Heirs and Spares" podcast.
"They probably find it so hard to understand why they are so divisive," the biographer added. "I do think that sometimes they have the tendency to come over as being slightly tone-deaf."
Harry, who obtained the Pat Tillman distinction, received a mixed response, as Tillman's mother, Mary, was critical of ESPN's decision. Despite Mary's comments, Harry mentioned her in his acceptance speech.
"I'd like to begin or express my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I am so honored is here tonight," Harry began in his speech.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat's mother," he continued. "Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."
OK! previously reported Mary admitted she was disappointed by the announcement.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
While at the ESPYs, Harry clarified that he was at the gathering to represent the Invictus Games.
"I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games Foundation a reality," he stated.
"This award belongs to them, not to me," Harry clarified.
Mary isn't affiliated with the Pat Tillman Foundation, but her comments resonated with critics of the Duke of Sussex. Despite the backlash, ESPN doubled down on his appointment.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”