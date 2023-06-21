Prince Harry 'Suffering' Following His Royal Exit, Italian Prince Reveals
Prince Harry is "suffering" following his dramatic royal exit, according to Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy.
"I don’t like to criticize," Filiberto told Fox News Digital. "And you know, they did their choice. Harry is a very intelligent young man. He suffered a lot [from] the media attention when he was young. Then, when his mother died, perhaps at a certain point he wanted to live another life, and he left with his wife… to America."
"I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone … because he’s still the son of the king of England," the 50-year-old shared. "[But] I think private matters should stay private in families."
Ever since the pair left the U.K. in 2020, they have had their fair share of problems, including how their Oprah Winfrey interview caused chaos within the royal family. First, the two spoke about how a senior royal made a racist comment about their son, Archie, in addition to how Meghan Markle said she had suicidal thoughts from all the negative attention.
"I’m sure he’s suffering a lot about what is happening," said Filiberto. "You grew up to be like this. But you know, it’s [their] choice and God bless them. And I hope they will have a wonderful life."
As OK! previously reported, the 41-year-old actress has now been dropped from Spotify after she and her husband signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.
"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce," the company's head of podcast business Sahar Elhabashi said in a statement.
Public relations expert Edward Coram James noted how Harry's popularity has plunged ever since he moved to the U.S., which could be one of the many reasons the podcast didn't pan out. "If there is a massive nuclear backlash against the U.K. press from the British public then that will have an effect and U.K. politicians will feel like they have to get involved," he explained in an interview.
"The problem is Harry and Meghan, or specifically Harry, is not the person to achieve change in the media landscape. The reason for that is quite simple, he is deeply, deeply unpopular in the U.K.," he added.