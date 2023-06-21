Prince Harry 'Suffering' Following His Royal Exit, Italian Prince Reveals

Prince Harry is "suffering" following his dramatic royal exit, according to Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy.

"I don’t like to criticize," Filiberto told Fox News Digital. "And you know, they did their choice. Harry is a very intelligent young man. He suffered a lot [from] the media attention when he was young. Then, when his mother died, perhaps at a certain point he wanted to live another life, and he left with his wife… to America."