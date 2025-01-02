Prince Harry Teaches His Son Archie, 5, How to Surf in Rare Outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of the spotlight.

The snapshot of the princes wearing matching wetsuits was later removed from Van Bastolaer's Instagram, but the picture was reshared by various fan accounts on social media .

Prince Harry is sharing his love of surfing with Prince Archie , as the father-son duo were spotted catching waves in California alongside professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer .

“In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry but at Surfranch, it’s my Brother," Van Bastolaer wrote in a caption. "It was an honor to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco.”

Despite not wanting their kids to live public lives, the Duchess of Sussex recently returned to Instagram after deleting her account when she married Harry.

It hasn't been confirmed why Van Bastolaer decided to take down his picture with the 5-year-old, but Harry and Meghan Markl e have made it a point to keep their children out of the spotlight.

"They [ Harry and Meghan] came off social media because they were getting unparalleled abuse," Rae noted.

"I honestly haven't got a clue what she's doing now. I would have thought we should have had the theme tune from Jaws as she was running down to the water there," former royal correspondent Charles Rae told GB News, referring to the video of Meghan being by the ocean.

OK! previously reported Meghan's first post on Wednesday, January 1, was seen as hypocritical by some.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their children in California away from the royal fold.

"They've spent the last few years complaining about social media ," Rae explained. "Harry spent a lot of time saying spiteful things, nasty things about Facebook, which is owned by Meta, which also owns Instagram. So I don't quite understand where they're coming from."

Through their Archewell Foundation , the Sussexes have worked to advocate for safe online use, as Meghan previously branded the digital landscape as "toxic."

Prince Harry often gushes over the experiences he's had with his kids in America.

In the former actress' first Instagram upload since stepping away from her personal account, she is seen writing "2025" into the sand.

"This post is ridiculous. She's had this this dormant Instagram account for two or three years, and there's been hints before that it was going to come out, and do something sensational," Rae said, as there have been reports of the brunette beauty securing the handle @meghan since 2023.

"If this is the sensational bit, then I'm not going to be losing any sleep checking Instagram," he added.