Prince Harry Teaches His Son Archie, 5, How to Surf in Rare Outing
Prince Harry is sharing his love of surfing with Prince Archie, as the father-son duo were spotted catching waves in California alongside professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer.
The snapshot of the princes wearing matching wetsuits was later removed from Van Bastolaer's Instagram, but the picture was reshared by various fan accounts on social media.
In October of last year, Van Bastolaer shared a video of Harry enjoying the watersport.
“In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry but at Surfranch, it’s my Brother," Van Bastolaer wrote in a caption. "It was an honor to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco.”
It hasn't been confirmed why Van Bastolaer decided to take down his picture with the 5-year-old, but Harry and Meghan Markle have made it a point to keep their children out of the spotlight.
Despite not wanting their kids to live public lives, the Duchess of Sussex recently returned to Instagram after deleting her account when she married Harry.
OK! previously reported Meghan's first post on Wednesday, January 1, was seen as hypocritical by some.
"I honestly haven't got a clue what she's doing now. I would have thought we should have had the theme tune from Jaws as she was running down to the water there," former royal correspondent Charles Rae told GB News, referring to the video of Meghan being by the ocean.
"They [Harry and Meghan] came off social media because they were getting unparalleled abuse," Rae noted.
Through their Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes have worked to advocate for safe online use, as Meghan previously branded the digital landscape as "toxic."
"They've spent the last few years complaining about social media," Rae explained. "Harry spent a lot of time saying spiteful things, nasty things about Facebook, which is owned by Meta, which also owns Instagram. So I don't quite understand where they're coming from."
In the former actress' first Instagram upload since stepping away from her personal account, she is seen writing "2025" into the sand.
"This post is ridiculous. She's had this this dormant Instagram account for two or three years, and there's been hints before that it was going to come out, and do something sensational," Rae said, as there have been reports of the brunette beauty securing the handle @meghan since 2023.
"If this is the sensational bit, then I'm not going to be losing any sleep checking Instagram," he added.
Meghan has been vocal about how online scrutiny affected her mental health, and her experiences might have influenced her to disable her comments section.
"It's interesting though that she's actually switched off all the comments on this one — clearly she doesn't want to have anybody on there saying anything nasty or anything good about it," Rae noted.
Meghan has been called a "grifter" and a "flop" after Spotify canceled "Archetypes," but social media could prove to be a lucrative endeavor for the duchess.
"Certain influencers earn an awful lot of money from using Instagram. Talking about figures, whether this is true, it's something like £790,000 [almost $1 million USD] that she could earn per post," Rae stated.
"It's another money-making exercise by them, and if they make money, fine," he noted. "If they don't, well, it'll be another failure."