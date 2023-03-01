Prince Harry Reveals Amusing Reason He 'Got Into Trouble' With Meghan Markle During Early Days Of Their Romance

"I have to be sort of careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the British-isms, it's very different," the dad-of-two noted. "Got me and my wife into a little trouble at the beginning of our relationship."

Harry didn't elaborate on what caused some drama for him and Meghan Markle, but the comedian quipped, "The word ‘fanny’ is the one that’s most upsetting."

Harry also revealed his favorite action flick, his preference between dogs or cats and gave an uplifting response when asked to describe the rest of his life in five words, sharing, "Freedom. Happiness. Clarity. Space. Love."