Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Make 'Possible' Move to U.K., Duke Doesn't 'Totally Want to Cut That Off'
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move across the pond?
Grant Harrold, who was King Charles' butler from 2004 to 2011, claimed the couple could decide to return to the U.K. after making their high-profile exit in 2020. The pair have been living in southern California ever since, rarely visiting Harry's home country.
"I'd never say never, it's always possible that one day he might want to come home, it's possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn't want to come over," the 45-year-old shared with a news outlet.
"Meghan doesn't really have any family here as such, all her family are in the States and that's where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home," he added.
Harrold detailed how the Duke is "always going to have an association with the U.K." and would never "totally want to cut that off."
"He'll always want to keep his fingers in that pie, so to speak," he quipped. "He'll want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties."
Regardless of the infamous Megxit made by the duo due to their alleged treatment by the royal family, the butler still believes the red-headed prince will want to return to his homeland. Though he expressed he was not sure when that might happen, especially after the release of the Harry & Meghan docuseries and the father-of-two’s book, Spare.
"It’s very possible they could come back to the U.K., however, at this moment in time they seem happy in the States and that’s where they want to be," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the controversial couple recently made headlines after they allegedly were in a "near catastrophic car chase" while visiting NYC.
While the rep described the incident as "relentless pursuit" that "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the NYPD’s investigation revealed the event may have been blow out of proportion.
"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the NYPD shared. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
The New York Post reported on Harrold's comments.