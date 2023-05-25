Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Make 'Possible' Move to U.K., Duke Doesn't 'Totally Want to Cut That Off'

"I'd never say never, it's always possible that one day he might want to come home, it's possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn't want to come over," the 45-year-old shared with a news outlet.

"Meghan doesn't really have any family here as such, all her family are in the States and that's where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home," he added.