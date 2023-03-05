Prince Harry Doesn't See Himself As A 'Victim', Claims He Released Bombshell Memoir As An 'Act Of Service'
Prince Harry confessed he does not want to be seen as a “victim” after the release of his memoir Spare.
On Saturday, March 4, the Duke of Sussex discussed his true reasoning behind writing the tell-all book with trauma expert Dr. Gabor Maté.
“I certainly don’t see myself as a victim,” said the royal. “I’m really grateful to be able to share my story in the hopes that it will help, empower, encourage others and, hopefully, let people understand — again back to the human experience — [that] we are in some shape and form all connected, especially through trauma."
"I do not and have never looked for sympathy in this," he reiterated, noting his goal was always to “help someone or some people out there” in sharing his account.
Harry also revealed that he personally saw the release of his narrative to “be an act of service.”
“I know how important it is to share these stories; how you can save a life and improve lives because you’re almost giving people permission to talk about their own stuff and be themselves,” he continued.
And while the royal claimed he'd “lost a lot” distancing himself from his family prior to penning the memoir, he also admitted he'd “gained a lot” from the decision.
“To see my kids growing up here, the way that they are, I just can’t imagine how that would have been possible back in that environment,” Harry explained, before sharing that he felt the move helped him become a better parent.
“The way that I understand it is you can try your best everyday to not hand on any traumas that you have as a parent, but if you’re still stuck within the same environment, it kind of feels self-defeating,” he said.
One trauma the the 38-year-old discussed having to let go of was the loss of his mother. Sharing that he initially avoided going to a therapist out of fear they would take away what he “had left” of Princess Diana, he actually found "the opposite" happened.
Through therapy, Harry learned his mother wanted what’s best for him. “[She] wanted me to be happy," he continued. "And that was a huge weight off my chest.”
