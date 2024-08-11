Prince Harry Walking Away With Nearly $9 Million After His 40th Birthday 'Seems Wrong' to Prince William: He's 'Done Nothing to Deserve It'
Prince Harry will gain nearly $9 million from his great-grandmother when he turns 40 on September 15 — but his brother, Prince William, is less than pleased about the upcoming transaction.
“Somehow the idea of Harry walking away with so much money seems wrong to William,” an insider dished. “In William’s opinion, Harry’s done nothing to deserve it and he’s caused nothing but trouble and heartbreak for the royal family since he moved to America.”
As OK! previously reported, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, aren't on board as Harry, 39, is no longer part of the royal family.
“William and Kate don't trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry's now cashing in on his great-granny's inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths," another source dished about Harry's wife.
According to the source, Harry “is essentially being rewarded after the terrible treatment he's shown them all” and that it “is just wrong on so many levels."
Ever since Harry decided to move to the U.S. with his wife and kids, he's been on the outs with his brood, especially after he talked smack about them in his tell-all book, Spare.
“I’m afraid the Queen Mother would have been mightily disappointed to see history repeating itself as Harry fell in love with a divorced American woman and then left royal life and went to live abroad… almost in exile, like her brother-in-law King Edward VIII, who abdicated for the love of Wallis Simpson," Jennie Bond shared.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Find Their Rivalry With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Frustrating' Amid Health Crises
- Prince Harry 'Always Assumed He Would Be Forgiven' by King Charles After Publicly Trashing the Royal Family
- Meghan Markle Was 'Taken Aback' at the 'Disparity' Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Thought Her Husband 'Deserved More Materially'
However, Bond believes Harry might put the money to good use, especially since leaving the royal fold wasn't an easy decision for him and the former actress, 43, to make.
“For most of us, an inheritance of several million pounds would be utterly life-changing.... for Harry and Meghan, it will be a small bonus compared to their commercial earnings," Bond explained.
“Nevertheless, I’m sure it will be greatly appreciated by Harry who, I’m sure, has nothing but fond memories of his great-grandmother… or Gan Gan as he called her," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After Harry and Meghan's deal with Spotify fell through, in addition to going through other money woes, King Charles is apparently nervous about their income.
“The ‘Harry problem,' as it’s known among Palace staff, continues to plague the King," author Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, Princess of Wales. “What worries His Majesty, and his top team,’ says a Palace official, ‘is what is going to happen when all the money runs out.'”
In Touch spoke to the first source.