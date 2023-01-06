Prince Harry Claims William Wanted Him To 'Hit Back' During Explosive Fight: 'I Saw This Red Mist In Him'

Recalling the incident, in which Harry claimed that William attacked him, Harry said in his interview that the 40-year-old "wanted [Harry] to hit… back" after allegedly assaulting him.

"I chose not to," Harry said in the preview, released Friday, January 6. "What was different here was the level of frustration. I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him."

Red mist is defined as "extreme anger that clouds one’s judgment temporarily."